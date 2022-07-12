Black Stars: New players will get good transition ahead of World Cup- Saanie Daara

Former Ghana FA Communications Director Ibrahim Saanie Daara

Former Ghana FA Communications Director Ibrahim Saanie Daara says new players to have switched nationality to join the Black Stars will have no problem integrating into the team.

The GFA last week announced that five players have switched nationality and are ready to represent Ghana at the international level.



The five players Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephen Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeiffer, and Ransford Yeboah were announced by the GFA as new recruits for the national team ahead of future assignments.



According to the CAF Senior Media officer, the technical team led by Coach Otto Addo, George Boateng, Mas-ud Didi Dramani and Chris Hughton as technical advisor will help these new players in the transition.

“I am not worried about their transition because we have capable and competent coaches like Otto Addo, George Boateng, Didi Dramani and Chris Hughton”, Saanie Daara told Happy FM.



“Otto Addo at Dortmund helped with Erling Haaland’s transition at the club. Didi Dramani was employed by Nordsjaelland to help in player’s transition from Africa to Europe.



“Before the World Cup, I will urge the management to engage the players on certain things such as where they will train, bonuses and others as well as take inputs from the players in order to prevent any disaster at the World Cup”.