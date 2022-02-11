Black Stars: Support new Otto Addo, others to succeed - Kwesi Nyantakyi pleads

Chris Hughton, Otto Addo, George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

Ghanaians have been asked to support newly appointed Black Stars Coach Otto Addo and his team in their quest to beat Nigeria and seal qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

These were the words of former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi during GTV Spots Plus' “Saving our Passion” programme on Thursday which featured past Presidents of the football Association from 1993.



Mr Nyantakyi who supervised Ghana’s qualification to three consecutive World Cup’s (2006, 2010 and 2014), also called on the public to halt the blame game in the aftermath of the disastrous 2022 AFCON campaign.



“All that is required of us is to support the GFA so we can qualify to the World Cup, we have only two games and it is not the time to start blaming anybody”.

The Former President of the Football Association described the GFA’s latest technical appointees as fine brains who need support to qualify the country for the World Cup.



Otto Addo I believe has had some experience and with Chris Hughton, as the technical advisor, we just have to support these fine brains so we qualify for the World Cup.