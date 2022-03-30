Black Stars' World Cup qualification victory for every Ghanaian - Sports Ministry

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has commended Ghanaians for their support and unshakeable belief in the Black Stars throughout the World Cup qualification process.

According to the Sports Minister, the success chalked by the Black Stars on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria, is a culmination of the collaborative efforts of Ghanaians and the government.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the Ministry reserved special praise for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his remarkable support to the team.



The Ministry recognized that but for the diligent role played by the President and other stakeholders, the bid for a fourth appearance at the global football showpiece would have been fruitless.



It recognized that the Ghana Football Association, National Sports Authority, playing body and the general public were instrumental in helping Ghana secure qualification to the World Cup.



‘We commend the Black Stars for their relentless pursuit of this dream, and also congratulate them for their gallant display against the Super Eagles, which gave Ghana victory at the end of two pulsating legs in Kumasi and Abuja.



“While congratulating the team, we will also like to commend teeming Ghanaians, and all those who contributed in diverse ways to make the qualification possible.

“The Ministry's foremost gratitude goes to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his unflinching support to the course of the Black Stars, especially qualification to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Through the President's personal commitment, the government ensured that both financial and logistical needs of the Black Stars were provided to smoothen Ghana's journey to Qatar, right from the onset,” parts of the statement read.



The Black Stars secured one of Africa’s five slots at the World Cup via the away goal rule following a 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the MK Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria.



After seeing out a 0-0 scoreline in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Stars needed at least a scoring draw and a powerful strike by acting skipper Thomas Partey ensured that the team qualified for the tournament which will be held in November 2022.



The Black Stars will discover their opponent for the group phase of the tournament when the draw is held on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.



