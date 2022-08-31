1
Black Stars appearance fees must be paid based on performance - Fred Pappoe

Fred Pappoe Papsey.jpeg Former GFA Vice President, Fred Pappoe

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Fred Pappoe, has argued that the Black Stars must earn bonuses based on their performance at tournaments.

He explained that it would be unfair for players who exit a tournament at the group stage level to earn the same amount as their predecessors who once won the tournament in the past.

“We need to tweak appearance fees to be focused on performance and output. We don’t need to keep it at the same amount or package all the time,” he stated at the maiden e-Sports Summit organized by e.tv Ghana.

He added “let us say generation A appears and reaches the final stages of the Afcon, either losing or winning and are awarded $20,000, do we think it will be fair to also reward generation B the same amount after being kicked out from the group stages? It won’t be fair.

“We need to tweak the appearance fee to be more of a performance. The better you perform, the more you get. I don’t subscribe to the blanket stage where you reactive huge sums in appearance fear regardless of performance. I don’t think it is fair and I think it is something players themselves will ascribe to,” he stated.

The maiden e-Sports Summit was under the topic “Financing the National Team; The Bonus and Appearance Fee Structure and its Sustainability.”

