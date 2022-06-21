0
Black Stars are blessed to have Otto Addo - Joseph Paintsil

Otto Addo1 453x400 Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KRC Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil, feels blessed to have former Ghana international, Otto Addo as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Joseph Paintsil who made his Black Stars debut in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations under Milovan Rajevac has still maintained his position in the team since Otto Addo took over from the Serbian.

Otto Addo masterminded Ghana's qualification to the World Cup and Joseph Painstil loves the job the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach has done since taking charge of the Black Stars.

“It means a lot, especially having such a good coach. He really understands players. Having this kind of a coach is a blessing to us. We have a young team and we need such a coach.

“We also have a captain who really likes motivating us, he is cool and it is good to have such great leaders,” he told Accra-based Original TV.

Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of the Super Eagles of Nigeria due to the away goal rule.

