2
Menu
Sports

Black Stars arrive in Angola ahead of CAR clash

Black Stars Arrive In Angola Ahead Of CAR Clash The Black Stars of Ghana

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have touched down in Luanda, Angola ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Ghana, who lead Group E after their emphatic victory over Madagascar, will play the Central African Republic on Sunday, June 5.

The team arrived in the early hours of Saturday morning and immediately went to their hotel for some rest.

Augustine Okrah and Daniel Barnieh did not make the trip to Angola while Antoine Semenyo missed due to injury.

The Black Stars will train at the 11th November Stadium later in the day before a pre-match press conference.

The four-times African champions will be hoping to make it two out of two as the Black Stars eye a return to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023.

Ghana had a poor Nations Cup early this year, exiting the tournament at the group stages.

The team will travel to Japan for the Kirin Cup tournament, which begins on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Social media users lambast GH¢25 million Cathedral funding amid impact of June 3 floods
How the fast-rising Alpha Hour's tens of thousands army marched on an evangelical atheist
Prof Ahwoi recounts interviewing JJ in OB van at Burma Camp after June 4 coup
This is war, what 'childish behaviour' is this? - Pratt Blasts #FixtheCountry activists
Afia Schwar is a canker because we gave ‘too much room for buffoonery’ – Pundit
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Related Articles: