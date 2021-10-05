Black Stars arrive in Cape Coast for Zimbabwe clash

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

The Black Stars have arrived in Cape Coast for Saturday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The team departed Accra around 9:30 am and arrived in the Central Regional Capital at midday.



Coach Milovan Rajevac’s team will train at the Cape Coast Stadium at 4 pm.



Ghana are seeking to get back to winning ways following the one nil loss to South Africa in the second Group G game.



The Black Stars who began the World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Ethiopia on matchday one, sit second in Group G with three points after two rounds of matches.



Ghana is scheduled to play the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a doubleheader with the 1st leg set for the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021.













