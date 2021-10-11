Black Stars arrive in Harare even before home side Zimbabwe

The Black Stars of Ghana

The Black Stars arrived in Harare on Sunday night almost 24 hours before the host nation Zimbabwe touch down in their own country for Tuesday's return leg, giving the Ghanaians a huge advantage of adequate rest and more training time before the game.

The Black Stars arrived at the Robert Mugabe International Airport on Sunday night, almost 24 hours before the Warriors arrive from Ghana where they played their first-leg encounter on Saturday in the World Cup qualifiers.



The smart travelling arrangements by Ghana ensured that the Black Stars trained on Sunday before departing for Harare.



While Zimbabwe was travelling back home on their long commercial flight, the Black Stars managed to put in a full training session on Sunday morning before catching their charter flight to arrive in Harare before the Warriors.



Zimbabwe used a commercial flight that took them via Ethiopia and South Africa, wracking more hours in the air.

This has clearly given Ghana the advantage of gaining adequate rest and more training time ahead of hosts Zimbabwe for the Group G qualifiers set for the National Sports Stadium on Tuesday.



Zimbabwe lost 3-1 to the Black Stars in the first leg played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday and with the long travelling time back home it could leave them on the backfoot.



