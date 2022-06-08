0
Black Stars arrive in Osaka for the 2022 Kirin Cup

Black Stars2 610x400.jpeg Black Stars

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Black Stars have arrived in Osaka, Japan for the 2022 Kirin (Four nation tournament) featuring host Japan, Chile and African giants Tunisia.

The team took off from Luanda Monday evening via Ethiopian Airlines and arrived in Osaka at 23:20Hrs – where players, coaches and officials went through the mandatory COVID-19 tests and other protocols as well as immigration procedures before moving to the ANA Crown Plaza Hotel in Kobe.

Coach Otto Addo’s team head into the tournament fresh after their two matches in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.

Ghana picked 4 points from the two matches following a 3-0 win over Madagascar in Cape Coast on Wednesday and a 1-1 draw against the Central African Republic on Sunday.

The Kirin tournament will give the technical team the platform to test their strength against Asian giants Japan, former African Champions Tunisia and South American hot shot Chile.

The 2022 Kirin Cup will take place from Friday, June 10 to Wednesday, June 14, 2022, in Japan.

