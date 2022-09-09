Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng advises local players

Gladson Awako being celebrated by Hearts manager Samuel Boadu

Assistant coach of the Black Stars George Boateng has advised local players not to just make up the numbers when handed call ups into the national team.

The former Aston Villa U-23 coach wants local players to take up their chances when given the opportunity.



Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is the only local player to have made the squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua this month.



“We are always considering local players and we always say to the local players, if you come to the Black stars, think that you are also good enough to be there,” Boateng told Joy Sports

“I can understand these boys [home-based players] watch those players [Kudus, Partey, Djiku] on TV and then all of a sudden, you end up in the same dressing room as them.



“You have to try your best. Give your best because you are not here [Black Stars] to make up numbers,” he said.