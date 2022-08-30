0
Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng meets Ghana new defender Tariq Lamptey

FbVKV8 XoAAR4zC Coach George Boateng with Tariq Lamptey

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana assistant coach George Boateng has met with Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey.

Boateng, who recently resigned from his post as the assistant coach of Aston Villa U2-3 has been scouting Ghanaian players in the United Kingdom ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars technical team, headed by Otto Addo, is doing everything possible to assemble a competitive squad that can represent Ghana proudly in Qatar later this year.

As part of his scouting mission, the Black Stars assistant trainer met with the former England youth star who has switched allegiance to play for the West African powerhouse.

The Brighton defender is among the five Europe-born Ghanaian players who have switched nationality to represent the four-time African champions.

George Boateng has already met Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp who plies their trade for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

