Black Stars beat Zimbabwe to go top of Group G

The Black Stars of Ghana are temporarily top of Group G after amassing 6 points from two games against Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Stars who were 3-1 victors last Saturday when they hosted the Warriors here went to Harare knowing that victory will greatly enhance their chances in the qualification series.



Partey, who started the day as Ghana captain in the absence of Andre Ayew was on target from a direct free-kick, and that goal proved decisive as the Black Stars picked all 3 points this afternoon.



The results mean, the Black Stars have 9 points from 4 games and are above South Africa who will play Ethiopia later today.



A win for South Africa will take them back to the summit of the table with only two games to end the qualifying series.

The Black Stars'next game will be against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa in November before wrapping up the series with a game against South Africa in Cape Coast.



The winner of the group will then qualify for the playoffs and play an opponent over two legs to determine the countries that will qualify for the next World Cup.



The Black Stars are hoping to make a return to the World Cup after missing it on the last edition in Russia.