Black Stars call-ups should be free from bias - Otumfuo tells GFA exco

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Black Stars haven’t won an AFCON since 1982

Ghana to hold two-week training in Qatar



Ghana to play Algeria in a pre-AFCON friendly



Owner of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called for fairness in Black Stars call-up ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to the Overlord of the Asante Kingdom, Black Stars and all the other national team call-ups should strictly be on merit and no external reasons or connections.

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac is expected to announce his provisional 40-man list to start camping for the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.



“Many of the children really know how to play football and I’m not talking about only Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak players because Aduana Stars and the other also have good players. There are those in the hinterlands too who are very good so if we remain truthful and award them with call-ups deservingly, it will also help push their careers.”



“Black Stars call-ups should not be about favouritism but we should look for the ones who can really help the team. We should look at the quality and not where they are coming from or the clubs they play for. It should not also be about the popularly of the player because all these go against the team,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said when the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association led by president Kurt Okraku paid him a working visit at the Manhyia Palace.



Meanwhile, only four local players will make the provisional list of the Qatar camping for the AFCON next year according to reports.