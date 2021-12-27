Black Stars can make impact in Cameroon – Mohammed Polo

The Black Stars of Ghana

1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Polo, believes that the Black Stars can make an impact in the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The much-anticipated tournament has been scheduled between January 9 and February 6, 2022, in Cameroon.



Ghana is among the 24 country’s that will partake in the continental showpiece in Central Africa country.



The four-time Africa Champions are hoping to end their trophy drought in Cameroon after 1982.



According to Polo, there has been an improvement in the performance of the Black Stars under Milovan Rajevac and is confident the team can make an impact.



“I believe they can make impact in Cameroon. I once said it will be difficult to end the trophy drought but looking at how things are going under Milovan Rajevac, I have reserved my comment,” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM.

Black Stars have already started camping for the 2021 AFCON in Doha, Qatar.



They will play two games to give coach Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad.



Ghana have been paired with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros at the 33rd AFCON tournament.



Black Stars playing their first match on January 10 against Morocco.