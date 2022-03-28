Black Stars can qualify for the World Cup in Abuja - Bernhard Lippert

Black Stars held to a goalless game by Nigeria

Baba Yara Stadium filled to capacity in Ghana vs Nigeria match



Nigeria aim for victory against Ghana in 2nd leg



Ghana Football Association Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert is optimistic the Black Stars can beat Nigeria in the return leg of the World Cup playoffs.



The Black Stars were held to a 0-0 game against the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Speaking in an interview, Bernhard Lippert hailed the Black Stars performance against Nigeria as one of the best in recent outings.



He explained that the Black Stars can seal qualification if they keep up with their performance in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

“I saw a positive game from the team, it was one of the best games in the last year. There's a lot of passion, finally, we couldn't score but it gives us a lot of hope that we can beat Nigeria on Tuesday,” the German stated.



He added, “We knew before that it was a 50-50 playoff match, so we have chances like them, the venue does not mean anything, we are almost at the same level. I think if we show the same passion as today, why not, I'm very confident that we can qualify.”



The Black Stars are expected to travel to Nigeria for the second leg on Monday, March 28, 2022, where they would hold a training session before the matchday on Tuesday.



The Black Stars are eyeing their 4th participation at the World Cup which would be hosted in Qatar.



