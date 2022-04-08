'Black Stars can qualify from Group H'- Augustine Arhinful

Former Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful

Source: GNA

Former Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful is optimistic Ghana can qualify from the group stage despite being drawn with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar this year.

Arhinful in an interview with the GNA Sports said it was time Ghanaians stopped looking down on the Black Stars and focus on the preparedness of the team as they battle these sides in the group stages.



“Ghanaians are always quick to arrive at a decision when it comes to football, but these are technical things that we need to do and so on the day, on the pitch, if you are able to put your hands together, the sky would always be your limit.”



He further made reference to the 2006 World Cup, where the Black Stars of Ghana managed to make it out of a tough group that had Italy, the Czech Republic and the USA even though they were debutants.

“I would not look at Portugal having Ronaldo and the likes, Uruguay having Suarez and the likes, and South Korea having Son and the rest, I will also want to have Ghana because they are also thinking of Ghana”, he said.



The former Black Stars player urged the Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo to make the best out of his squad in order to get a positive result against the eighth-best team in the world Portugal, Uruguay ranked 13th and South Korea in 29th position to sail through to the next stage of the tourney.



The Black Stars of Ghana ranked 60th in the recent FIFA World Cup rankings will be making their fourth World Cup appearance and would hope to break their 2010 World Cup quarter-final record after losing to Uruguay.