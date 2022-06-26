0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew meets Speaker of Parliament

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew And Speaker Of Parliament, Alban Bagbin Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew paid a courtesy call to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.

Ayew, along with his entourage and former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vaderpuye on Thursday met with the Speaker to discuss Ghana football and the Black Stars' participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Prior to the meeting, the Al Sadd forward appeared before the Parliament Select Committee on Sports and Culture on the same day to answer questions about Ghana's dismal performance at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

He was initially summoned by parliament in February 2022 but could not appear before the committee due to his engagements at the club level in Qatar.

After the Black Stars' poor performance in the AFCON, Parliament set up a committee to investigate the performance.

The committee is expected to present a report on what led to the poor display and also suggest solutions before Black Stars head into another major tournament.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti
‘Things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest’ – Samson Anyenini
I’m completely dissatisfied with this government, they have failed – Kwesi Pratt
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Can Akufo-Addo switch flights in the sky? - Presidential staffer 'attacks' Ablakwa
6 important projects abandoned by the NPP govt in Ashanti Region
Related Articles: