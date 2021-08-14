Black Stars coach CK Akonnor departs to Cameroon on Sunday for AFCON draw

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor will arrive in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday, August 15, 2021, for the final draw of the Total Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw will come off on Tuesday, August, 17 at the Palas de Congres Hotel in Yaounde.



Akonnor will be accompanied by the Director for international competitions at the GFA Mr. Alex Asante for the draw.



The 24-teams competing at the continent's flagship competition will be represented at the draw.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has released the procedure for the draw of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.



The draw will see the 24 participating teams divided into six groups of four.

Ghana are placed in Pot 2 with record champions Egypt, two-time holders Cote D’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.



Host Cameroon are in Pot 1 with champions Algeria, 2019 finalists Senegal, three-time champions Nigeria, and 1976 champion Morocco.



The 24 qualified teams are allocated to four pots of six teams each, based on the FIFA/Coca Cola World Ranking released on 12th August (the last ranking released before the date of the draw).



Also, watch last week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



