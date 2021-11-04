Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac anxious after superstar Partey clattered in Arsenal training

Black Stars player, Thomas Partey

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is anxiously waiting for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey to be confirmed fit after he was clattered in training on Wednesday.

Partey was furious after Tim Akinola clattered into him during a training session at London Colney.



According to reports, the 28-year-old was said to have been furious with his younger counterpart for making such a challenge in what was meant to be nothing more than a training game.



However, after the session, it is understood that the 28-year-old took time to praise Akinola, calling him the strongest player he's ever played with.



Partey has been one of the standout players for Arsenal this season, propelling the Gunners to 6th on the league table with 17 points.

Coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to name his squad for this month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa on Thursday.



The 67-year-old won his first two games in charge of the Black Stars as they lie second in Group G with nine points, one point behind leaders South Africa after four matches played so far.



The Black Stars will travel to South Africa to play Ethiopia on November 11, before returning to Ghana to take on South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium in the final Group G encounter.