Black Stars coach Otto Addo is confident that Mohammed Salisu will represent Ghana

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

After meeting with Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu two months ago, Black Stars coach Otto Addo believes one day he will wear the Black Stars jersey and represent Ghana.

Salisu, 22, turned down a call-up to play for Ghana's Black Stars ahead of the doubleheader against Nigeria, despite many attempts to persuade him to do so.

Ghana qualified for the World Cup following a 1-1 draw with Nigeria to earn their spot in the tournament after the first leg went goalless in Ghana.

Salisu Mohammed, according to Otto Addo will represent Ghana in the future.

Several notable football administrators have spoken to the defender but he insists he is not ready to play for the country.

"There are alot of reasons and I understand the frustrations. And I really appreciate for him taking time for me to explain his thoughts to me," Addo told GHOneTV.

"And I hope a time will come, and it will come, he wants to play for Ghana," he added.

