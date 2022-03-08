Black Stars coach Otto Addo meets Mohammed Salisu ahead of Nigeria clash

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu misses Southampton's heavy defeat to Aston Villa

Ghana-Nigeria first leg set for Friday



Southampton coach, Ralph Hasenhuttl unsure about Salisu's return date



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has reportedly met Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu to discuss the player's chances of playing for the Black Stars in the FIFA World Cup playoffs.



According to highly rated Ghanaian journalist, Saddick Adams, Addo has already held a meeting with Salisu via zoom with both parties having a successful meeting.



Salisu couple of occasions has declined opportunities to play for Ghana. However, he might be closing in on his Black Stars debut due to his recent engagement with the technical team.



With a report suggesting he has agreed to play for the West African Nation, the 22-year-old could be named in Ghana's squad to face Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

Unfortunately, Mohammed Salisu has spiked up an injury and has missed Southampton's last two matches as a result.



His return date is unknown and therefore could miss the doubleheader against Nigeria despite agreeing to finally play for Ghana after several attempts.



After Southampton's 4-0 away loss to Aston Villa, head coach, Ralph Hasenhuttl said he is uncertain about Salisu's return.



"I don’t know. We’ll have a look. I don’t know."



Meanwhile, Ghana will face Nigeria for the first leg of the tie on March 25, 2022, with the return fixture set for four days later.