Black Stars coach Otto Addo wades into the Ronaldo-Messi debate

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has picked Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world.

The debate as to which player is the greatest of all time never gets old. Most often, it is Portuguese and Argentine internationals who goes head-to-head.



Speaking to Joy FM, Otto Addo who was recently confirmed as Ghana coach was made to pick between the two players but the former Black Stars player was quick to choose Messi over Ronaldo.



Asked to choose between Ronaldo and Messi, he said, “Messi”. He also revealed his preference for Hearts of Oak over Asante Kotoko.

"This is hard," laughed Otto Addo before making his choice. "If I am to choose, it's Hearts of Oak," he said.



Otto Addo is currently preparing the Black Stars for the AFCON 2023 qualifiers.



The Black Stars will play Madagascar on Wednesday before they travel to face Central Africa Republic in their second group game.