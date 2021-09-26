Black Stars coach Rajevac meets Sports Minister

The delegation was received by the Minister (3rd Left) in his office

New Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac on Friday, September 24 met the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, in Accra for an official introduction.

The Serbian tactician was part of a delegation led by President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku.



Other members of the delegation included Vice President Mark Addo, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante, Black Stars Management Committee Chairman George Amoako, Black Stars Management Committee Member Fred Pappoe, Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and the Director of Communications, Henry Asante Twum.



Assistant Coach of the Black Stars Maxwell Konadu and Goalkeepers Trainer Richard Kingson were also part of the delegation.

The team was received by Mustapha Ussif, his Deputy, Evans Opoku-Bobie and Chief Director Alhaji Hafiz Adam.



Milovan Rajevac was unveiled on Friday at the GFA headquarters in Accra to begin a one-year renewable contract.



He will be assisted not only by Maxwell Konadu but also former Ghanaian international Otto Addo.