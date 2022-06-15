Black Stars coach details why Danlad Ibrahim rejected Black Stars call-up

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Black Stars' assistant coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has revealed why goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad could not join the Black Stars for the 2022 Kirin Cup in Qatar.



Ibrahim Danlad was invited to join the Black Stars for the 2022 Kirin Cup in Qatar to replace the injured Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori but he didn't show up.

With reports speculating that the player turned down the call-up, coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has revealed that it was Asante Kotoko who prevented the player from leaving at a crucial stage in their Ghana Premier League campaign.



“I don’t want to comment about this. I think that when you speak about it they will speak to the fact. For us, we saw that it is important to also think about the local productions that’s why we had Barnieh and Dennis Korsah; and in the future, we are looking even to see how players can have this opportunity as they would have been any other time to them."



"They were with us in camp and unfortunately they didn’t go with us to Angola. They had the opportunity to have their visas and once you have the chance, you have a visa which means that you can travel at any time. When you look at Danlad, for instance, Kotoko was just in the close of trying to win the league and also they don’t have many backups. If they don’t have backups then how will they release their goalkeeper?” Mas-Ud Didi Dramani said in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com.



The Black Stars ended the Kirin Cup campaign with the bronze medal after beating Chile 3-1 on penalties on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.