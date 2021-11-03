Black Stars coach to name squad on Thursday

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

• The Black Stars need to win their remaining two games to book their place in the play offs

• Ghana is currently trailing South Africa on the Group G table after four games



• Coach Milovan is expected to invite Edmund Addo for the upcoming national assignment



Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, is expected to name his call-up for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the coming international break.



The Black Stars will play the Walias of Ethiopia in South Africa after the Confederation of African Football placed a ban on the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia.



Ghana will then host Group leaders South Africa on the last day of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on November 14, 2021.

The coach will announce the squad in front of the media and reports indicates that he will invite midfielder Edmund Addo who has been making the headlines with FC Sherriff in the UEFA Champions League.



The Black Stars will travel to South Africa to play Ethiopia on October 11, before returning to Ghana for the final Group G encounter against South Africa.



The winner of Group G progresses to the play-offs for next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



