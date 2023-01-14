Black Stars coaches need five years to win titles – Kwasi Appiah

Former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah

Former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah believes that coaches of the Black Stars should be given a minimum of five years to work and win titles.

He believes that this is essential because coaches often come into the job without any prior knowledge of the players they will be working with.



The 62-year-old, who has coached the Black Stars twice, is confident that coaches can achieve success if they are given the opportunity to manage the team for a period of five years.



He said this will give them the time they need to become familiar with the players, understand their strengths and weaknesses, and develop a strategy that will lead the team to victory.



“When it comes to the national team, the least the national team coach should get is five years,” he told Joy Sports.



“The reason is that you have no knowledge of the players and it will take about a year or two to get to know the mentality of the players, their performance level, and how to integrate them.

“The other two or three years, you are looking at how you can get to play to a certain identity, tactically for you and go out there and try to win.



“I don't see why you should be given five years and you can't win anything, then you're not worth your salt, you should not think of even coaching.



“I think that, after five years, you are ready to win something for the nation.”



Kwasi Appiah coached the Black Stars for two years each in his two stints; from 2012 to 2014 and from 2017 to 2020, managing his last Ghana game in December 2019.