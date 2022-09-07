Black Stars coaches to speak to Asamoah Gyan on World Cup dreams

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng, has revealed that the technical team is yet to speak to Asamoah Gyan on the possibility of playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 37-year-old speaking to the BBC in an interview hinted that he is aiming to make the Black Stars squad for the Mundial scheduled to kick off on November 20 to December 18.



Gyan last played for the national team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt, where the team exited at Round 16.



“Out of respect for the player [Gyan] and a friend of mine as a person, I will prefer to discuss this issue with him in person, rather than sharing with the outside world," Boateng said as reported by Citi Sports.



"We haven’t spoken to Gyan yet so we will not disclose anything until we have spoken to the player himself," he added.

Gyan is Ghana’s leading goal scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances. He played for Ghana in 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cups.



The former Liberty Professionals forward has been without a club since leaving Ghana Premier League club, Legon Cities in 2021.



Meanwhile, Ghana have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.