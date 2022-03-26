4
Black Stars coaching job is an honour for me - Otto Addo

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Otto Addo has revealed that he could not reject the Black Stars head coach appointment when he was offered the opportunity, adding that it is an honour for him.

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach has been appointed as the interim boss of the Black Stars to take charge of the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

Addo, who is a former Ghana international replaced Milovan Rajevac, who was sacked in January after Ghana's poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

Speaking on his appointment, Addo said he did not think twice when he was approached to take over the team.

"When the request came, I didn't have to think twice, this is an honour for me," Addo, who played in the 2006 World Cup in Germany told local Dortmund newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten.

Addo will lead the Black Stars against Nigeria tonight in the first leg of the playoff games.

The Black Stars will welcome the Super Eagles to the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off at 19:30GMT.

The second leg has been scheduled to take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday, March 29.

Having missed out in the last edition in Russia in 2018, Otto Addo will be hoping to steer the team to book a fourth World Cup qualification.

