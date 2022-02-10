Black Stars committee is outmoded, dissolve it - Saddick Adams

Angel FM sports head, Saddick Adams

Dissolve Black Stars management committee, it’s outmoded - Saddick Adams

Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams has ccriticized the Ghana Football Association for appointing a new management committee for the Black Stars.



According to the ace journalist, the Black Stars did not benefit from the previous committees, thus the body should be dissolved.

The SWAG sports journalist of the year argued that appointing a committee to manage the Black Stars is an 'outmoded' practice.



Saddick Adams wrote on his facebook wall establishing his point on why the committee must be dissolved.



" 'Black Stars MANAGEMENT Committee'???



A body that has outlived its usefulness in modern day football. Completely DISBAND it & beef up your backroom staff with competent and professional staff.That useless Committee caused our shame at the 2014 WC but of course we never learn. These committees are outmoded and irrelevant. No proper football federation in continues to institute such committees that are largely serving as reward for friends and cronies and aparatchicks. People like Chris Hughton are themselves managers. I don't expect Mark Addo or anybody else to manage him." Parts of his write up reads.



The GFA on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, announced a new Black Stars management committee which involves, Mark Addo- Chairman, Kwasi Agyemang- Vice Chairman, former Black Stars, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Stephen Appiah, as well as Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah.

Additional, the FA announced a new technical team for the Black Stars to lead the team ahead of the FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria in March.



Otto Addo was named as the interim head coach with George Boateng and Didi Dramani severning as assistants respectively. Former Tottenham boss, Chris Hughton was appointed as the team's technical advisor.



