Black Stars conceded a poor goal against Morocco – Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah

Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah believes the Black Stars conceded a poor goal against Morocco in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations opener.

The Black Stars lost their game on Monday after a disappointing performance resulted in a 1-0 defeat against favourites Morocco.



Sofiane Boufal scored the game's only goal in the 83rd minute as Morocco claim another win over the Black Stars.



Morocco has now beaten Ghana on two consecutive occasions, having won by a similar scoreline in a friendly match last year.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, Kwesi Appiah, a member of the Black Stars squad that reached the finals of the 2015 AFCON said Morocco nicked the win from a lapse of concentration in defence.

“Poor opening game. No real danger from either side. A lot of room for improvement for Ghana”



“Morocco just nicked the win from a lapse of concentration in defence,” he added.



Ghana will take on Gabon in their second Group C game on Friday.