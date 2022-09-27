36
Menu
Sports

Black Stars defeat Nicaragua 1-0 in Spain

Video Archive
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

A dominant performance from Ghana on Tuesday evening has seen the Black Stars defeat Nicaragua 1-0 in Spain.

The national team of the West African country today locked horns with the Central American national team in a game played at the Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco.

The game is the second match played by Ghana in the September international break.

Serving as a preparatory match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ghana head coach Otto Addo used the opportunity to try new players and tactics.

In a game massively dominated by the Black Stars, the team had the lead at the end of the first half.

It was all thanks to a thunderbolt strike from teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku which went into the back of the net after a deflection.

After recess, the Ghana team played very well and created several other chances in a bid to score more goals.

Unfortunately, the efforts of the team could not result in a goal. Eventually, the Ghana national team secured just a narrow 1-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

After today’s friendly, Ghana will take on Switzerland in November before the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts in Qatar.



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
Related Articles: