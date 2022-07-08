Black Stars defender Andy Yiadom appointed Reading FC captain

Black Stars defender, Andy Yiadom

English side, Reading FC haVE elevated Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom to the captaincy role ahead of the 2022/2023 Sky Bet Championship season.



The Black Stars defender was unveiled as the new Reading FC captain on Friday, July 8, 2022, having served the club faithfully since joining the Royals four years ago from Barnsley.

Andy Yiadom also got the nod to captain the team ahead of the other longest-serving players in the team on the back of his exceptional performances over the years.



He was voted as the Reading FC player of the year in the 2021/2022 Sky Bet Championship season.



"It's a privilege. Ultimately I just want to be a service to the players and to the club. And we've got to reach for the stars. If everyone pulls in the same direction, we're capable of big things," Andy Yiadom said.



This will be Andy Yiadom's second captaincy role in club football after leading Barnsley in 2018.



