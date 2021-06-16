Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah poses with his pretty mum

Gideon Mensah poses with his mum

Ghana and Red Bull Salzburg defender Gideon Mensah has been spotted with his pretty mum in a nice pose on social media.

The left back who is currently in Ghana on holidays after his loan spell in Portugal with Vitoria Guimaraes is pictured in a pose with his mother leaning into him in a mother and son affair.



The 22 year old defender played on loan at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes but has departed the Portuguese side after the season ended.



He was in good form this season for the Portuguese side alerting four French Ligue1 clubs namely Lille, Saint Etienne, Stade Reims and Bordeaux.

The Ghanaian has returned to his parent club Red Bull Salzburg after the expiration of his loan club as the Portuguese side do not have the financial means to make the deal permanent.



Gideon Mensah has made 22 appearances this season for Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese League.



He will played for Ghana during the two International friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast.