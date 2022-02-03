Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo wins Celta Vigo player of the month January

Celt Vigo defender, Joseph Aidoo

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has been rewarded for his great form in January as Celta Vigo have named him their player of the month.

Aidoo picked up his award on Thursday after training. He said, “I am very happy, it is very important to me, it gives me a lot of confidence.”



The 26-year-old surprisingly did not make Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations squad. His exclusion, however, turned out to be good for Celta.



Aidoo was vital for Celta who secured seven points from a possible 12 in January to climb up to 12th on the La Liga table.

In the four games played by the club during the month, he lasted an entire duration of three. Aidoo couldn’t complete the Sevilla game due to a thigh injury.



Aidoo contributed 20 clearances, six tackles and six interceptions in defence.



He has recovered from the injury and is expected to start against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.