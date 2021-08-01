Black Stars' defender Lumor Agbenyenu loses 4-year-old son

Lumor Agbenyenu has recently joined the Greek side from Sporting CP

• Lumor Agbenyenu has lost his 4-year-old son

• The Black Stars defender heard about the news shortly after signing for his new club in Greece



• He will return to the country to bury his son whose cause of death is not immediately known



Black Stars defender and new signee for Greek side, Aris Thessaloniki has reportedly lost his four-year-old son, according to Footballghana.com.



Lumor Agbenyenu was hit with the sad news on Friday, July 30 shortly after penning his signature with his new side.



The former RCD Mallorca left-back will fly back to Ghana to bury his son.

Little is known about the cause of death of Lumor’s 4-year-old child.



Lumor Agbenyenu has so far represented the Black Stars 13 times since he first made his debut under coach Kwasi Appiah.



