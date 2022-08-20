0
Black Stars defender Patric Pfeiffer scores in Darmstadt win over Hamburger

On Friday, August 19, 2022, defender Patric Pfeiffer scored his first goal of the season to inspire SV Darmstadt to defeat Hamburger SV.

Darmstadt defeated Hamburg in a tense match in which Pfeiffer scored after only four minutes.

The visitors struck first, with Pfeiffer breaking the deadlock. Three minutes later, Kempe had a lot of space after an unfortunate cross from Braydon Manu, brought the ball in the direction of Heuer Fernandes, Phillip Tietz threw himself into the trajectory and steered the ball past the keeper to make it 2-0

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, a compatriot and new Black Stars teammate, equalized for the hosts.

The game, however, concluded with three red cards: Klaus Gjasula for Darmstadt and Aaron Opoku and Konigsdorffer for Hamburger.

In July 2022, the president of the Ghana FA, Kurt Okraku, announced that Pfeiffer was one of the few players that had officially switched allegiances to represent the Ghanaian senior national team internationally.

