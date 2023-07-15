0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars defender Seidu Alidu rides in town with 'mysterious' white lady

Alidu Seidu Girl.png Alidu Seidu and the white lady

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Alidu Seidu has been spotted riding in town with a 'mysterious' white lady in Kumasi.

Alidu Seidu who was in Ghana for vacation was spotted with a white lady in his car riding around town.

The defender was spotted when he met one of his long-term friends in Kumasi during his stay.

The 'mysterious' white lady in Alidu's car has caused a stir on social media with many are asking if the lady is the Black Stars girlfriend.

The player has since returned to his club to prepare for thee upcoming season.

Alidu Seidu had a fantastic season with French Ligue One side , Clermont Foot.

He was part of Ghana's team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar that exited the tournament in the group states.



JNA/KPE

JNA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Related Articles: