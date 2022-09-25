0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars depart France for Spain Sunday

Black Stars 9876576879.png Black Stars players departs for Spain

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

The Black Stars will depart France for Spain on Sunday for their second International friendly against Nicaragua.

Ghana have been camping in France where they played Brazil in a pre-world Cup friendly at Stade Oceane in Le Harve on Friday.

Coach Otto will now work with 27 players for the match against Nicaragua on Tuesday at Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco based in Lorca.

The team will be hoping to rewrite the script after losing 3-0 to Brazil at Stade Oceane in Le Harve on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The match is scheduled for 18:00 on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo