Black Stars depart France for Spain Sunday

Black Stars players departs for Spain

The Black Stars will depart France for Spain on Sunday for their second International friendly against Nicaragua.

Ghana have been camping in France where they played Brazil in a pre-world Cup friendly at Stade Oceane in Le Harve on Friday.



Coach Otto will now work with 27 players for the match against Nicaragua on Tuesday at Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco based in Lorca.

The team will be hoping to rewrite the script after losing 3-0 to Brazil at Stade Oceane in Le Harve on Friday, September 23, 2022.



The match is scheduled for 18:00 on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.