Black Stars depart Ghana for Zimbabwe World Cup qualifier

Black Stars will play Zimbabwe on Tuesday

The Black Stars have left Accra enroute to Harare, Zimbabwe for the return fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana inflicted a 3-1 win over Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast stadium last Saturday and are hoping for a positive result at away to boost their chances of qualifying for the biggest soccer mundial next year.



Goals from Kudus Mohammed, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew were enough for the Black Stars to pick a vital three points on home turf.



The team comprising players, technical, management and some selected media are expected to land in the Zimbabwean capital on Sunday evening.

Zimbabwe will play host to the Black Stars on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.



Ghana are trailing South Africa with just a point after three rounds of matches.



South Africa has amassed 7 points with Ghana accumulating 6 points from three games.