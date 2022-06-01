Black Stars do not have good players like before - Adu Tutu Skelley

Adu Tutu Skelley in a photo collage with a player

Source: SVTV Africa

Former Ghana international, Adu Tutu Skelley has stated that the current Black Stars lack quality players because some are not even selected to play for their respective clubs.

According to Adu Tutu Skelley, the best Black Stars squad was the Stephen Appiah-led team that sent Ghana to the World Cup in 2006. He believes that some players are benchwarmers; they are not fit to play in the World Cup.



“At the moment, we don’t have a team like before. It was tough to qualify for the world cup, but we got lucky and beat Nigeria. We used to have footballers playing week in and week out. They were the best players. How many of our current players play week in and week out at their clubs,” he quizzed.



However, the former Ghana Under-20 midfielder indicated that Ghana does not have any other good player deserving of a call-up. Hence, the coaching staff must maintain the present squad and train them to achieve the desired result.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, the Austria-based Ghanaian star mentioned that Ghana has little chance of winning the World Cup.



“We are both aware that Ghana can’t win because they do not have the materials. We might have some favors but not to the World Cup level. Ghana may qualify from the group stages, but we can’t win,” he added.



Adu Tutu Skelley disclosed that Oti Akenteng and Fred Osam-Duodo are two of his favorite coaches in Ghana.