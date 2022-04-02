45
'Black Stars don’t need Mohammed Salisu' – Alhaji Grunsah

Alhaji Grusah Alhaji Abdul Karim Grunsah – a Management Committee Member of the Black Stars

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The founder and bank roller of Kumasi based King Faisal, Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah has asked Ghanaian sports journalists to stop asking him questions about Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu.

The statement by Alhaji Grusah, who doubles as management member of the senior national team Black Stars of Ghana, is directed at Ghanaian sports journalists who are campaigning for the Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu’s inclusion in the Ghana Black Stars team after Ghana secured World Cup 2022 slot ahead of Nigeria.

Speaking on Atinka FM’s Total Sports with host Seth Dadzie, the outspoken football administrator stated that he tried to convince the player to play for the team before World Cup the qualifiers.

‘’I don’t have the power to invite players to the Black Stars; Ghana does not need Mohammed again because I did what I could to convince him together with his parents during the qualifiers. If his parents couldn’t convince him then, I don’t think anyone else can advise him’’.

Alhaji Grusah insisted that the current Black Stars team does not need Mohammed Salisu.

Speaking about other players, who are eligible to wear the Ghana jersey and play for the team, Alhaji Grusah revealed that the management team of the Black Stars is still in talks with FIFA over the nationality switch of UK born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson Odoi.

He mentioned that the outcome of the negotiations will be made public at the right time.

“The management of Ghana football Association are still in negotiations with FIFA over the nationality switch of UK-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson Odoi,” Alhaji Grusah told Seth Dadzie.



Source: atinkaonline.com
