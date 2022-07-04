Black Stars don’t have a clear first-choice keeper – Adam Kwarasey

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey

Adam Kwarasey makes Black Stars debut

Abdul Manaf saves two penalties against Chile



Adams Kwarasey speaks on Black Stars goalkeeping battle



Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey, believes that the Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeping is still up for grabs.



Adam Kwarasey doesn't see the first-choice goalkeeper between Jojo Wallacott, Richard Ofori, and Nurudeen Abdul Manaf and believes that any of them can keep the post in the World Cup.



Jojo Wallacott has been the number goalkeeper in the past six months while Richard Ofori was nursing an injury but the performance of Manaf in the Kirin Cup has won him some admiration with some pundits calling on the technical heads to give him more opportunities.

Asked on whom he thinks is the first choice goalkeeper of the Black Stars, Adam Kwarasey stated that all the aforementioned goalkeepers are on the same level.



“I have a feeling that they’re very even, there’s not a clear number one. Obviously, Wollacott played the tournament – I didn’t really know him before the tournament, so that’s what I’ve seen of him. I talk to him [Ati-Zigi] sometimes. We text, I’ve never met him but it’s just about keeping up."



“I played with him [Richard Ofori] as well, he’s a good goalkeeper. He had some injuries but I have a feeling if he’s fit and if he’s where he is supposed to be, he might be the one I’ll have played with,” he told JoySports in an exclusive interview.



Kwarasey made his Ghana debut in 2011 as the replacement for Richard Kingston who is now the goalkeeper's trainer of the Black Stars and featured in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



JE/FNOQ