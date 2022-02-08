Black Stars don’t need a foreign coach – Ghana legend Wilberforce Mfum

Wilberforce Mfum

Legendary Ghana forward Wilberforce Mfum has called on the Ghana Football Association to keep faith in local coaches for the Black Stars coaching job.

The Ghana FA are in search of a new trainer following the dismissal of Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac after the Black Stars abysmal performance at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Ghana exited the tournament from the group stage following a poor run of results including losses to Morocco (1-0); Comoros (3-2) and a 1-1 draw with Gabon.



According to reports in the local media, the Ghana FA has reached an agreement with the Sports Ministry to appoint Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars.

But the 1963 AFCON winner has casted doubt about the capabilities of the expatriate coaches.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the legendary Kotoko forward said, “We won AFCON with local coaches. We’ve spent much on foreign coaches in recent years, yet we are unable to win the title. We don’t need a foreign coach to lead us. I will urge the Ghana FA to stick to local coaches for success”



The Ghana FA is expected to name a new coach for the Black Stars in the coming days.