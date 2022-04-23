Black Stars goalie Jojo Wollacot nominated for Swindon Town Player Of The Year 2021-22

Jojo Wollacot

Ghana and Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot has been nominated among four other teammates for his club's Player of the Year award.

The goalkeeper has been immense for his fourth tier English side which has culminated in him earning a national team call up by Ghana.



Swindon’s goalkeeper has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, especially during the first few months of the season. Having conceded a respectable 45 goals in 38 games, Wollacott has regularly offered his attacking teammates the opportunity to go and win games with excellent saves and an assured presence between the sticks.



His 11 clean sheets have also come during a campaign in which he has been called up for his country, Ghana, and helped the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.



Town will be keen to tie him down to a new contract with his deal running out in the summer.

Voting is currently underway for interested supporters to vote for their preferred player with polls expected to close on Sunday, April 24 at 11pm.



The winner will be presented with their award at the Official Supporters Club's end of season presentation on Wednesday, May 4.



Other nominees aside Wollacot are teammates and club top scorer Harry McKirdy, Jonny Williams, Ellis Iandolo and Louis Reed .