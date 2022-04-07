Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot coy on his club future

Jojo Wollacott

Black Stars and Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot does not want to be drawn into his future at the fourth tier English club.

The Bristol born goalkeeper helped Ghana secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Despite doubts about him initially, the goalkeeper proved his critics wrong with a breathtaking display against Nigeria in the two legged play offs.



Wollacot's contract at Swindon will run out in the summer but with his stock rising there are doubts that he will remain with Swindon Town beyond the end of the season.



Asked how he felt about that particular fact given his deal runs out in the summer, Wollacott said: “It’s an interesting statistic, but we’ll have to see.



“At the moment, I’m not interested in the future. I’m focusing on the rest of the season, and I’m happy where I’m at right now. That’s a conversation for further down the line.”

Asked if he was surprised at how fast his career has progressed, Wollacott said: “That’s just the way football works.



“It’s just a game where it’s a matter of opinions. If I was to give anyone any advice, it would be: “believe in yourself” because that’s just the way football is.



“One person’s opinion is irrelevant compared to your own opinion. Just believe in yourself, be patient, and keep working hard.



“I won’t know for sure what my emotions will be like until I go, but at the moment I’m pretty happy.



“But you have to have a sense of humility - you can’t get ahead of yourself. I am looking forward to it.”