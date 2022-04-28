0
Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot names Joe Hart as his role model

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot has named English international and Celtic shot stopper Joe Hart as his role model.

The 25-year-old who plies his trade for English fourth tier side Swindon Town was instrumental in the Black Stars World Cup qualification over Nigeria.

He kept the post when Ghana edged past the Super Eagles to book a place at the biggest soccer mundial.

In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM monitored by Footballghana.com, Wollacot who has been named in the English League Two team of the season revealed that his role model is Joe Hart, who once featured for Manchester City.

“As a goalkeeper, growing up in the United Kingdom, I used to watch Joe Hart, he is my role model”

“I like his mental side of the game; people talk about him that he is not good enough but he is proved people wrong which is something I admire” he said.

He has conceded 45 goals in 37 League Two this season.

Wollacot contract with Swindon will elapse at the end of the season and will decide on his future when the season is over.

