Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott ‘had no idea football was a massive thing in Ghana’

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

England-based goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott said he learned about football's popularity in Ghana last month when he helped the Black Stars qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 25-year-old played a key role in Ghana’s qualification to the Qatar World Cup, especially with his performance in the second leg against Nigeria in Abuja.



Wollacott had come under severe criticism and pressure following Ghana’s abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon which saw the team exit in the group stage.



But the Swindon Town shot-stopper proved his doubters wrong with impressive displays in the playoff win over Nigeria.



Wollacott on return to club duty after the international break kept a clean sheet for Swindon Town against Rochdale.



Speaking to the media about helping Ghana to qualify for the World Cup, he said, ‘There was pressure in the game, not just to qualify for the World Cup but for the bragging rights of the country, but I just went into it treating it like another game of football, I didn't put too much pressure on myself and I'm obviously buzzing and delighted.

"I'm not that superstitious but I just made sure I had a solid week of training, I eat well and slept right and that gives you confidence.



"Playing for Ghana, I didn't realize before I went just how much expectation there is from the country and football is massive in Ghana, a lot of people follow it, so to deliver and make Ghana proud is the best feeling.



"It was probably one of the best feelings of my career."



The English-born Ghanaian goalkeeper will be facing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Luis Suarez of Uruguay should he make it to the World Cup.



Ghana has been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.