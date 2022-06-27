0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott starts pre-season training with Charlton Athletic

Black Stars Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott Starts Pre Season Training With Charlton Athletic Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jojo Wollacott joins English League One side Charlton Athletic

Wollacott wins the League Two goalkeeper of the year award

Wallacott features as Ghana qualify for the 2022 World Cup

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, has started pre-season training with League One side Charlton Athletic ahead of the 2022/2022 football season.

Wollacott has signed a three-year deal with the club following the expiry of his contract at Swindon Town.

Jojo Wollacott joined the Addicks as the best goalkeeper in the 2021/2022 English League Two season, with Swindon Town, having made 37 appearances and keeping 11 clean sheets.

The Addicks are currently in Estepona, Spain to prepare for the 2022/2023 football season, and coach Dejan Stankovic and his technical team are putting their team together for the big task.

"The new boys are getting a feel for things with the Addicks," Charlton Athletic tweeted with a picture of Jojo Wollacott, Eoghan O'Connell and Mandela Egbo.





JE/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nat'l Cathedral: People will be jailed - Ablakwa insists
How masturbation nearly ruined MOG Music
Presidency lists ECOWAS countries with ‘superior’ presidential jets
Kwesi Pratt recounts how ‘kume preko’ demo was birthed
Five top personalities who have openly endorsed Arise Ghana demo
A squatter can claim ownership of your land after 10 years – Dr Oduro Osae
'Delay is not denial' - Ghanaian lady called to bar after pursuing law for 11 years says
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti
Related Articles: