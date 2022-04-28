Black Stars goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott reveals what inspired Ghana to qualify for World Cup

Black Stars

Swindon Town goalkeeper, Joseph Wollacott has disclosed that Ghana managed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup because of the high spirit in the Black Stars after receiving massive support from Ghanaians.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper was in post for the two legs of the clash between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles in March during the playoff of the African qualifiers for this year’s Mundial.



Speaking to Accra-based Happy FM in an interview on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Joseph Wollacott has opened up on what ensued in the course of the two games.



“The spirit was high and everybody was ready and focused. You when you come to Ghana the expectation is high.



"So when we went there we knew we had to focus and get the job done and that’s what we did,” the Ghana goalkeepers shared.

Ghana qualified ahead of Nigeria at the end of the two legs thanks to the cruel away goal rule.



With Joseph Wollacott growing stronger and excelling in England, he looks set to make the Black Stars squad that will be invited for the start of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers next month.



