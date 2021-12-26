Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi shares family photos on Christmas Day

Lawrence Ati Zigi with a baby

Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi shared a series of family photos to his Instagram followers on Christmas Day.

The St. Gallen goalkeeper captioned his photos on his official Instagram page: Merry Christmas to Everyone



Ati Zigi was named in the 30-man squad for the upcoming 2021 AFCON which is scheduled to kick off next month.



The 25 year old former Red Bull Salzburg goalkeeper left Ghana yesterday for Doha, Qatar with the local contingent of the Black Stars.



The local contingent included Real Tamale United's David Abagna, Olympics striker Abbey Quaye, and Dreams FC player Issahaku Fatawu.



Lawrence Ati Zigi has made 18 appearances for St Gallen in the Swiss Super League this season.